Yankees' Ben Heller: Makes Opening Day roster
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Heller was added to the Yankees' active roster.
Heller will open the season in New York's bullpen thanks to expanded rosters. The righty impressed across 7.1 innings with the big club last season, striking out nine while allowing just one run.
