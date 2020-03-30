Yankees' Ben Heller: May be called up if rosters expand
Heller could return from the minors if MLB decides to expand rosters at the start of the regular season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
Heller was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. However, he may not open the season there if Major League Baseball opts to increase roster sizes to account for a shortened spring training. The decision would be made primarily to protect pitchers, so Heller would make sense as a callup since he was on the cusp of making the big-league roster before being sent down.
