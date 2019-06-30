Yankees' Ben Heller: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Heller (elbow) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
On the mend from April 2018 Tommy John surgery, Heller has reached the final phase of his long recovery program. The 27-year-old right-hander will move up the minor-league ladder after tossing 2.2 scoreless frames across his two appearances with High-A Tampa. The Yankees will have until late July to formally reinstate him from the 60-day injured list and add him to the 25-man roster or option him to the minors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...