Heller (elbow) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

On the mend from April 2018 Tommy John surgery, Heller has reached the final phase of his long recovery program. The 27-year-old right-hander will move up the minor-league ladder after tossing 2.2 scoreless frames across his two appearances with High-A Tampa. The Yankees will have until late July to formally reinstate him from the 60-day injured list and add him to the 25-man roster or option him to the minors.

