The Yankees officially placed Heller (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Heller underwent Tommy John surgery last April and likely won't be ready to pitch in games until the middle of the season, so his move to the IL was fully expected. The Yankees will likely shift him to the 60-day IL at some point later in the season when the team needs to add another player to the 40-man roster.

