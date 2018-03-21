Play

Heller was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Heller was fighting for a low-leverage relief role on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, but it turns out there simply wasn't enough room in the team's already stacked bullpen. The 26-year-old doesn't have much left to prove in the upper minors, as evidenced by his 2.88 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 13.1 K/9 across 56.1 innings with the RailRiders last season, so he'll likely be shuttled from the minors to the big club when additional relief help is needed.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories