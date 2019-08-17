Heller will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Heller will take the mound as the opening pitcher for the RailRiders on Saturday in his first appearance since July 14. The 28-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery last April and recently had his rehab put on hold due to a right forearm strain. Should he experience no further setbacks, Heller could be in line for a stint with the Yankees in September.

