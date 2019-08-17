Yankees' Ben Heller: Ready to begin rehab assignment
Heller will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
Heller will take the mound as the opening pitcher for the RailRiders on Saturday in his first appearance since July 14. The 28-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery last April and recently had his rehab put on hold due to a right forearm strain. Should he experience no further setbacks, Heller could be in line for a stint with the Yankees in September.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...