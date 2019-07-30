Heller (forearm) has been cleared to resume baseball activities after being pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier this month, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Making his way back from April 2018 Tommy John surgery, Heller made five rehab appearances between two affiliates before being shelved for around two weeks with a right forearm strain. Fortunately for Heller, the setback only proved to be a minor one, as he expects to be ready to go through a throwing progression within the next few days. That would set Heller up to resume the rehab assignment before mid-August, keeping hope alive for the right-hander to return from the 60-day injured list to join the Yankees as a September callup.