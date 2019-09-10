Heller (forearm) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The right-hander had been back with the club for a few days and is now officially back on the major-league roster for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery early in 2018. Heller pitched brilliantly after resuming a rehab assignment last month, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while fanning 13 in nine innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. On this team, he should be considered on the bubble for 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories