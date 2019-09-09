Yankees' Ben Heller: Returning to Yankees this week
Heller (forearm) will be activated by the Yankees on Tuesday or Wednesday, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Heller is currently with the team for their series in Boston but has not been officially activated. He threw 30 pitches in a Triple-A rehab outing Saturday, so the Yankees are likely waiting until he is ready to pitch again before making the move official. Heller has not pitched in the majors since 2017 as a result of a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery and a subsequent right forearm strain.
More News
-
Yankees' Ben Heller: Touches 96 mph in rehab outing•
-
Yankees' Ben Heller: Ready to begin rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Ben Heller: Ready to resume activities•
-
Yankees' Ben Heller: Targeting September return•
-
Yankees' Ben Heller: Diagnosed with flexor strain•
-
Yankees' Ben Heller: Pulled off rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...