Heller (forearm) will be activated by the Yankees on Tuesday or Wednesday, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Heller is currently with the team for their series in Boston but has not been officially activated. He threw 30 pitches in a Triple-A rehab outing Saturday, so the Yankees are likely waiting until he is ready to pitch again before making the move official. Heller has not pitched in the majors since 2017 as a result of a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery and a subsequent right forearm strain.