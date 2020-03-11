Yankees' Ben Heller: Struggles in spring debut
Heller (back) pitched two-thirds of an inning in a Grapefruit League contest against Toronto on Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one.
Heller was charged with the loss after allowing a leadoff walk followed by a home run in the ninth inning. Despite the rough debut, the right-hander's presence on the mound was a positive indication that the back injury that had been ailing him was indeed minor. Heller remains in the mix for an Opening Day bullpen role, though he'll need to have some effective outings before the end of spring training to earn his spot.
