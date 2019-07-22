Heller clarified Monday that he's dealing with a right forearm strain and is hopeful to be activated from the 60-day injured list at some point in September, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

While on the mend from April 2018 Tommy John surgery, Heller made five minor-league rehab appearances between two affiliates before he was shut down last week with what was described as an elbow flexor strain. Heller described his injury with slightly different language Monday, but he'll still be shut down from throwing for at least a few more days and will essentially be forced to restart his rehab schedule. If Heller is cleared to pitch in minor-league games by mid-August, he should have a decent chance of meeting his goal of appearing in the majors before the end of 2019.