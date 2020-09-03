Heller was ejected from Wednesday's loss to Tampa Bay after hitting Hunter Renfroe with a pitch in the fifth inning.

Heller's third pitch drifted far inside and drilled Renfroe on the leg, leading to the right-hander's ejection. The decision to toss Heller was likely escalated due to the heated history between the squads and Tuesday's postgame confrontation following Aroldis Chapman's heater that came dangerously close to Mike Brosseau's head. Heller's general wildness over his career -- he has 14 walks and four HBPs in 30.1 innings -- lends support to his claim that the errant fastball was unintentional, though it remains to be seen whether the league will take further action against him.