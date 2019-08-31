Heller (forearm) pitched two scoreless innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, allowing two hits while striking out a pair.

Heller also picked two runners off first base in the outing. He was consistently clocked at 93-94 mph on his fastball and peaked at 96 mph, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com. Heller has now pitched in 10 minor-league games, posting a 0.71 ERA and 14:4 K:BB over 12.2 innings, as he rehabs from last year's Tommy John surgery and a recent right forearm strain. He is a likely candidate to be called up to the big club in September.