Yankees' Ben Heller: Transferred to 60-day IL
Heller (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL on Thursday.
This comes as no surprise, as Heller underwent Tommy John surgery last April and likely won't be ready to pitch in games until the middle of the season. The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jake Barrett, who was claimed off waivers.
