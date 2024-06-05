The Yankees promoted Rice from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old catching prospect will move up to the highest level of the minors after he slashed .261/.382/.511 with 12 home runs and eight stolen bases in 217 plate appearances for Somerset. Rice isn't on the Yankees' 40-man roster and looks to be behind Austin Wells, Jose Trevino and Carlos Narvaez on the organizational catching depth chart, so it may take an injury or two before Rice gets the chance to make his big-league debut.