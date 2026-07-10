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Yankees' Ben Rice: First multi-homer game of 2026

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rice went 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 12-4 win over the Rays.

Rice delivered his first multi-homer game of the year Thursday and the fourth of his career, amassing a season-high five RBI in the process. Following a dreadful month of June, when he hit .196 with just seven extra-base hits over 102 at-bats, the All-Star slugger is returning to form in July. Rice has gone deep five times while collecting 11 RBI in only 29 at-bats during July thus far, now slashing .275/.366/.590 with 28 long balls, 15 doubles, 65 RBI and 63 runs scored across 377 trips to the plate overall.

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