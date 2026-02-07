Rice is slated to be the Yankees' primary first baseman in 2026, but Paul Goldschmidt -- who the team re-signed Friday -- is expected to frequently start at the position against lefty pitchers, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said back in December that he expects Rice to play "a lot" against lefties this season, but New York's decision to bring Goldschmidt -- who posted a standout .981 OPS against southpaws last year -- back into the fold complicates matters. Still, it doesn't necessarily mean that Rice will always sit against left-handed starters; for those games, he could frequently move behind the plate to give fellow lefty-hitter Austin Wells a break, and Rice may also be given turns at DH. With that in mind, fantasy managers need not downgrade Rice's outlook significantly, as Boone figures to get his bat into the lineup on a near-everyday basis as long as he's hitting well (particularly against lefties). For those who roster Rice in dynasty and keeper leagues, the signing of Goldschmidt -- which may prompt Rice to spend more time behind the plate -- may end up being a good thing if it means Rice is able to attain catcher eligibility beyond 2026.