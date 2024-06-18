The Yankees will call up Rice from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Anthony Rizzo (arm) on the roster, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Rice has played 60 games this season between Double-A Trenton and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, slashing .275/.393/.532 with 15 home runs, nine stolen bases and a 56:40 K:BB over 268 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has split his time between catcher (28 starts) and first base (22 starts) and has also made an additional 10 starts at designated hitter. The Yankees could use Rice almost exclusively at first base, but for fantasy purposes he should have catcher eligibility.