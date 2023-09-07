Rice is slashing .323/.385/.652 with 14 home runs, six steals and a 19.8 percent strikeout rate in 40 games for Double-A Somerset.

Rice, who is 24 years old and opened this season at High-A Hudson Valley, has started 19 games at catcher, 12 games at first base and eight games at designated hitter with the Patriots, so it's unclear where the Dartmouth product will fit long-term for New York. Despite age/level concerns, Rice's .329 ISO combined with acceptable strikeout/contact rates makes him a worthwhile speculative play in dynasty leagues.