Rice went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in Sunday's 12-3 win against Milwaukee.

Rice got in on a homer-happy weekend by the Yankees, smashing a 383-foot solo shot to right field in the second inning. The 26-year-old has started at DH in two of New York's first three games and has gone 3-for-6 with three runs scored. As long as Rice continues to get regular playing time, he can be a useful source of power in fantasy -- he belted 31 long balls over 129 regular-season contests across the minors and majors last season.