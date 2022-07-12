Rortvedt (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley on Tuesday.
Rortvedt has resided on the Yankees' injured list all season and has played only two games in the minors, which both came during his initial rehab assignment last May before he was shut down after requiring arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The young backstop has made a full recovery from the oblique injury that first forced him to the IL coming out of spring training, but he'll likely be in line for an extended rehab assignment as he looks to prove he's 100 percent healthy following knee surgery. Once he's activated from the IL, Rortvedt could challenge Kyle Higashioka for the Yankees' No. 2 catching job, as Jose Trevino appears locked in atop the depth chart after recently earning a spot on the American League All-Star team.