Rortvedt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-7 loss against the Marlins.

The sixth-inning blast was his first with the Yankees. This was Rortvedt's first start in four games, though he had started five of the previous seven contests. Rortvedt has an opportunity to continue to push Kyle Higashioka for playing time, especially if Rortvedt shows he can provide some offensive punch.