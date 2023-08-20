Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Rortvedt will take a seat for the series finale after starting in three of the past four games behind the dish. The 25-year-old might have the edge on playing time over Kyle Higashioka behind the plate at the moment, but any advantage Rortvedt might have is likely thin. Rortvedt is batting .059 in 15 games since being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 21.