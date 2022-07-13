Rortvedt (knee) went 0-for-2 with a walk in a rehab appearance with High-A Hudson Valley on Tuesday.
This was technically Rortvedt's third rehab game this season, but it was his first since he picked up a knee injury May 8. The backstop underwent arthroscopic surgery for that issue, which came on the heels of an oblique strain that caused him to miss all of spring training the first month of the regular season. Rortvedt could work his way up to the majors at some point if he performs well while rehabbing, but he'll likely need an extended minor-league assignment considering the amount of time he has missed.