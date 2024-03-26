Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Rortvedt could make the Opening Day roster, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

In order for Rortvedt to break camp with the big club, the Yankees would almost certainly need to decide to carry three catchers, as Jose Trevino and Austin Wells are locked in as the top two backstop options. Rortvedt got into 15 games this spring and slashed .231/.375/.269 with one extra-base hit (a double), but the primary reason why he may have a chance of sticking on the roster is that he is out of minor-league options. Even if he does make the cut for Opening Day, Rortvedt isn't likely to see much playing time.