According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Rortvedt (oblique) is "doing pretty well, but [is] not ready to play in any games yet," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Rortvedt's oblique strain was a known issue prior to the Yankees trading for him in mid-March, and he has gradually been working his way back from the injury since that time. The backstop has been cleared fully for defensive work and recently underwent imaging that showed no trace of the strain, but he was briefly backed off his hitting work after experiencing discomfort. Boone indicated Friday that Rortvedt is "over the injury now," so he could progress to batting-practice drills soon. A return in early May appears to be plausible but not certain.