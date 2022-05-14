Rortvedt's minor-league rehab assignment has stalled due to a new knee issue, and he is slated to get an MRI soon, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.

Rortvedt missed the start of the campaign due to an oblique injury, but that issue has since subsided, and the catcher was able to start a minor-league rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa. However, he played in only two games before feeling discomfort in his knee, and he hasn't returned to the field since the issue flared up May 8. Yankees manager Aaron Boone suggested that the organization is uncertain about the extent of the injury, stating, "We're kind of trying to get our hands wrapped around that. He caught the other day and the knee was kind of catching on him a little bit. So we got to see what we have there." Boone also indicated that Rortvedt will get an MRI on the ailing knee, which should provide clarity about his status moving forward.