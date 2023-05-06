Rortvedt (shoulder) had his minor-league rehab assignment moved from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Since moving to Triple-A, Rortvedt has seen action in three contests, going 3-for-10 with a double, a run and an RBI. The catcher appears to finally be getting healthy after dealing with multiple injuries since being acquired by New York in March of last year. Rortvedt was initially expected to compete for a starting role but has yet to play in a regular-season contest for the big club.