Rortvedt (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Rortvedt was placed on the 10-day injured list in late March after he underwent left shoulder surgery in February and he has been working his way back since. The catcher has yet to appear in a game for the Yankees after being acquired via trade from Minnesota in March of 2022. The 25-year-old will stick with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where he went 3-for-17 with a double, an RBI and a run scored over five rehab contests.