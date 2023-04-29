Rortvedt (shoulder) had his minor-league rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Tampa to Double-A Somerset on Friday.
Rortvedt played in three games for Tampa, going 3-for-11 with two doubles and two runs. The catcher came over to New York from Minnesota in a trade last March, but he's yet to make his Yankees debut. That's mostly due to injury -- Rortvedt dealt with separate knee and oblique issues that cost him most of last season, and he underwent surgery to address an aneurysm near his left shoulder in February of this year.