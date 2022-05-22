The Yankees transferred Rortvedt (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Rortvedt, who has been on the shelf all season, recently underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery and may not be available until after the All-Star break, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his recovery timeline. Instead, the transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for fellow catcher Rob Brantly, who re-signed with the Yankees and had his contract selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when New York placed backstop Kyle Higashioka on the COVID-19-related injured list prior to Sunday's doubleheader with the White Sox.