Yankees' Billy McKinney: Added to 40-man roster
McKinney was added to the 40-man roster Monday.
McKinney was great after being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at the beginning of July. Over 55 games he hit .306/.336/.541 with 10 home runs. Now that he's on the 40-man roster, McKinney will be protected from the Rule 5 draft.
