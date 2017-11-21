McKinney was added to the 40-man roster Monday.

McKinney was great after being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at the beginning of July. Over 55 games he hit .306/.336/.541 with 10 home runs. Now that he's on the 40-man roster, McKinney will be protected from the Rule 5 draft.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast