The Yankees selected McKinney's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

McKinney has the unenviable task of filling the roster spot of Aaron Judge (toe), who was moved to the 10-day injured list. He's performed well at Triple-A this season, slashing .274/.388/.511 with nine home runs. McKinney should see some playing time versus righties as the Yankees deal with multiple outfield injuries, and he's capable of filling in at first base as well.