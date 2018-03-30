Yankees' Billy McKinney: Called up to majors
McKinney was called up to the majors Friday.
McKinney is up to replace Aaron Hicks, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal muscle strain. There is currently something of an injury crisis in the Yankees' outfield, as Hicks, Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique) and Clint Frazier (concussion) are all on the DL. McKinney isn't likely to start many games while he's up, as Gardner can slide to center field while Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton man the outfield corners, but he's likely the primary backup outfielder, at least until one of his injured teammates returns from the disabled list. McKinney reached Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the first time last year, posting a BABIP-inflated .306/.336/.541 line in 54 games. When he plays, he'll benefit from a friendly home park and a strong lineup surrounding him, though it will likely take one more injury for him to receive regular at-bats.
