McKinney was diagnosed with a left shoulder sprain, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

McKinney suffered the injury after colliding with the wall in the first inning of Saturday's game. While X-rays came back negative, the 23-year-old remains without a timetable for his return. This is tough timing for the McKinney, as the door was open for the rookie to see playing time in the outfield with Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique), Aaron Hicks (intercostal) and Clint Frazier (concussion) all sidelined. Now, it looks like Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes will temporarily serve as the Yankees' reserve outfielders.