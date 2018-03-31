Yankees' Billy McKinney: Diagnosed with shoulder sprain
McKinney was diagnosed with a left shoulder sprain, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
McKinney suffered the injury after colliding with the wall in the first inning of Saturday's game. While X-rays came back negative, the 23-year-old remains without a timetable for his return. This is tough timing for the McKinney, as the door was open for the rookie to see playing time in the outfield with Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique), Aaron Hicks (intercostal) and Clint Frazier (concussion) all sidelined. Now, it looks like Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes will temporarily serve as the Yankees' reserve outfielders.
More News
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Exits after colliding with wall•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Starts in left field•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Called up to majors•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Optioned to minors•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Power surge since promotion to Triple-A•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...