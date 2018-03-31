Yankees' Billy McKinney: Exits after colliding with wall
McKinney exited Saturday's game against the Blue Jays after colliding with the outfield wall, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
McKinney was shaken up after a hard collision with the outfield wall in the first inning Saturday. While McKinney initially convinced manager Aaron Boone and the team's athletic trainer to allow him to stay in the game, the 23-year-old was seen favoring his shoulder and ultimately taken out of the game after the next hitter. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at the moment, but more should be known once he's further evaluated.
