McKinney (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

McKinney sprained his left AC joint after colliding with the outfield wall in the first inning of Saturday's game, and while X-rays came back negative, the issue is still serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. It's unclear how long the rookie will be on the shelf at this point, but a timetable should emerge in the near future. Miguel Andujar was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move. Andujar should offer depth around the infield for the time being, while Tyler Wade should enter the outfield mix.