McKinney is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

The lefty-hitting McKinney finds himself on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Tyler Glasnow) for the third game in a row, a clear sign that he's no longer viewed as a strong-side platoon player in the wake of Aaron Judge's return from the injured list. At least for the time being, the lefty-hitting Jake Bauers appears to be the top option at the corner-outfield spot opposite Judge. Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Greg Allen will likely replace Bauers in the corner outfield when the Yankees face left-handed pitching.