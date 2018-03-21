McKinney was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

While injuries to Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique) and Clint Frazier (concussion) improved his chances of breaking camp with the Yankees, McKinney was always expected to open the year in the minors given the position player depth New York has ahead of him at the major-league level. The 23-year-old will report back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to open the year, where he hit a solid .306/.336/.541 across 55 games last season. Injuries at the major-league level appear to be the only obvious path to the majors in 2018 for McKinney.