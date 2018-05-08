Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Monday that McKinney (shoulder) has resumed playing in extended spring training games, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Cashman's revelation suggests that a minor-league rehab assignment could soon be in the offing for McKinney, who has been sidelined since March 31 after spraining the AC joint of his left shoulder in a collision with the outfield wall. The 23-year-old wasn't expected to contribute for the Yankees early in the season, but he was pressed into action with the big club after the top three center fielders on the roster -- Aaron Hicks (intercostal), Jacoby Ellsbury (hip) and Clint Frazier (concussion) -- all landed on the disabled list prior to McKinney joining them. Hicks and Frazier have since recovered from their injuries, so McKinney will likely be bound for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once he's eventually activated.