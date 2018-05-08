Yankees' Billy McKinney: Playing in extended spring games
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Monday that McKinney (shoulder) has resumed playing in extended spring training games, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
Cashman's revelation suggests that a minor-league rehab assignment could soon be in the offing for McKinney, who has been sidelined since March 31 after spraining the AC joint of his left shoulder in a collision with the outfield wall. The 23-year-old wasn't expected to contribute for the Yankees early in the season, but he was pressed into action with the big club after the top three center fielders on the roster -- Aaron Hicks (intercostal), Jacoby Ellsbury (hip) and Clint Frazier (concussion) -- all landed on the disabled list prior to McKinney joining them. Hicks and Frazier have since recovered from their injuries, so McKinney will likely be bound for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once he's eventually activated.
More News
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Takes grounders and flyballs Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Lands on DL•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Diagnosed with shoulder sprain•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Exits after colliding with wall•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Starts in left field•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Called up to majors•
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start