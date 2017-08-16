Yankees' Billy McKinney: Power surge since promotion to Triple-A
McKinney, 22, is hitting .336/.373/.657 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 37 games since being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
McKinney hasn't had his number called yet despite an injury to Clint Frazier, though McKinney could emerge as a September call-up when rosters expand. He has already set a career high with 16 home runs overall in 2017, though his left-handed swing could be tailor-made for the short right field porch in Yankee Stadium. McKinney has a similar build and skill set to Brett Gardner.
More News
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...