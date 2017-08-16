McKinney, 22, is hitting .336/.373/.657 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 37 games since being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

McKinney hasn't had his number called yet despite an injury to Clint Frazier, though McKinney could emerge as a September call-up when rosters expand. He has already set a career high with 16 home runs overall in 2017, though his left-handed swing could be tailor-made for the short right field porch in Yankee Stadium. McKinney has a similar build and skill set to Brett Gardner.