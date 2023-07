McKinney went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base against Kansas City in Saturday's 5-2 win.

McKinney set the table from the leadoff spot for New York, reaching base three times and scoring two of the team's five runs. It was the first time the outfielder has batted leadoff this season, and the start was just his third since the All-Star break. McKinney is starting again Sunday, this time batting seventh and playing left field, per Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media.