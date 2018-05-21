Yankees' Billy McKinney: Rehabbing at Triple-A
McKinney (shoulder) is now rehabbing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
McKinney has already played games at High-A and Double-A while recovering from a shoulder sprain. There's a good chance he remains at Triple-A after finishing his rehab assignment, as the Yankees have a loaded outfield without many at-bats to pass around.
