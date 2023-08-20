McKinney (back) will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

A stiff back kept McKinney on the bench for Saturday's 8-1 loss, but he'll draw back into the lineup Sunday to make his third start in four games. McKinney is without a clear path to an everyday spot in the Yankees outfield, but he should play at least semi-regularly against right-handed pitching while manager Aaron Boone occasionally hands rest days to the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Jake Bauers and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.