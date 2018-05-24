McKinney (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday and optioned to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre.

McKinney suffered a sprained shoulder at the end of March and has had 11 appearances since beginning his minor-league rehab assignment May 10. The 23-year-old remaining at Triple-A isn't surprising due to the Yankees' loaded outfield group.

