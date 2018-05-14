McKinney (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

McKinney will shift his rehab to Double-A Trenton after suffering no setbacks in a trio of games with High-A Tampa. It's unclear how long the 23-year-old will stick on a rehab assignment, but given the Yankees' outfield depth, he figures to end up back at Triple-A once healthy.