Yankees' Billy McKinney: Shifts rehab to Double-A
McKinney (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
McKinney will shift his rehab to Double-A Trenton after suffering no setbacks in a trio of games with High-A Tampa. It's unclear how long the 23-year-old will stick on a rehab assignment, but given the Yankees' outfield depth, he figures to end up back at Triple-A once healthy.
