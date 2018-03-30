Yankees' Billy McKinney: Starts in left field
McKinney will hit seventh and play left field during Friday's game against Toronto, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
McKinney was called up prior to Friday's game to take the place of Aaron Hicks, who landed on the 10-day disabled list with an intercostal muscle strain. The 23-year-old had an excellent spring training, tying for the club lead with five home runs and 13 RBI and will now make his major-league debut against right-hander Aaron Sanchez. It remains to be seen how much action he will receive over the next week, but McKinney figures to spend some quality time on the field with Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique) sidelined at the moment.
More News
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Called up to majors•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Optioned to minors•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Power surge since promotion to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Sent to minors camp•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Returns from illness Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!