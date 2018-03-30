McKinney will hit seventh and play left field during Friday's game against Toronto, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

McKinney was called up prior to Friday's game to take the place of Aaron Hicks, who landed on the 10-day disabled list with an intercostal muscle strain. The 23-year-old had an excellent spring training, tying for the club lead with five home runs and 13 RBI and will now make his major-league debut against right-hander Aaron Sanchez. It remains to be seen how much action he will receive over the next week, but McKinney figures to spend some quality time on the field with Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique) sidelined at the moment.