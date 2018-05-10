Yankees' Billy McKinney: Starts rehab assignment Thursday
McKinney (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Tampa on Thursday.
McKinney is moving quickly in his rehab program, as he just started playing in extended spring training games a few days ago. It's unclear how long he'll stick with the Tarpons before returning from the disabled list, but the team may opt to keep him on a rehab assignment longer than normal since the big-league club currently has no room for him in the outfield. Otherwise, McKinney will likely end up back in Triple-A.
More News
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Playing in extended spring games•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Takes grounders and flyballs Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Lands on DL•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Diagnosed with shoulder sprain•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Exits after colliding with wall•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Starts in left field•
-
Don't buy these breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...