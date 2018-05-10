McKinney (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Tampa on Thursday.

McKinney is moving quickly in his rehab program, as he just started playing in extended spring training games a few days ago. It's unclear how long he'll stick with the Tarpons before returning from the disabled list, but the team may opt to keep him on a rehab assignment longer than normal since the big-league club currently has no room for him in the outfield. Otherwise, McKinney will likely end up back in Triple-A.