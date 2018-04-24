McKinney (shoulder) fielded flyballs and groundballs on the field Tuesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

The young outfielder landed on the disabled list on April 1 after colliding with a wall on an attempted catch, but it seems like he's slowly making progress through his recovery program. McKinney hasn't appeared in any game action since incurring the injury though, so it seems like he's still at least a week or two away from a full return.