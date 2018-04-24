Yankees' Billy McKinney: Takes grounders and flyballs Tuesday
McKinney (shoulder) fielded flyballs and groundballs on the field Tuesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
The young outfielder landed on the disabled list on April 1 after colliding with a wall on an attempted catch, but it seems like he's slowly making progress through his recovery program. McKinney hasn't appeared in any game action since incurring the injury though, so it seems like he's still at least a week or two away from a full return.
More News
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...