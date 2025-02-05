The Yankees claimed Shewmake off waivers from the Royals on Wednesday.
Shewmake has now gone from the White Sox to the Royals and now to the Yankees via waivers since early January. The 27-year-old is just 8-for-64 at the plate during his brief time at the big-league level but has a good defensive reputation. Shewmake will likely begin the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
More News
-
Royals' Braden Shewmake: Squeezed off 40-man•
-
Royals' Braden Shewmake: Claimed by Kansas City•
-
White Sox's Braden Shewmake: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Braden Shewmake: Shut down at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Braden Shewmake: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Braden Shewmake: Gets fourth straight start•